U.K.'s White Paper On Brexit Strategy Set For Thursday Release

The U.K. government will issue a white paper outlining its strategy for the Brexit process on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday. The white paper -- a government policy document on an upcoming Act of Parliament -- will arrive after Wednesday evening's first vote in parliament on whether lawmakers will authorize the government in triggering Article 50 to set Brexit in motion. The pound hit an intraday hit of $1.2653 in afternoon trade before moving back to $1.2626. Sterling late Tuesday bought $1.2569.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.