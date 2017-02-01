Apple's Stock Surge Accounting For Most Of Dow's Early Gain

Apple Inc.'s stock surged 3.9% in active premarket trade Wednesday, putting it on track to open at 1 1/2-year high, after the technology giant reported better-than-expected earnings. The stock's recent premarket price gain of $4.74 would about 32 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price. Dow futures were up about 41 point. The stock recently changed hands at $126.09 ahead of the open, the highest price seen during regular-trading hours since July 23, 2015. Apple shares have run up 26% over the past 12 months through Tuesday, while the Dow has gained 21%.
