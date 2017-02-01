Anthem tops Street 4Q forecasts

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $368.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $21.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.48 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.47 billion, or $9.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $84.19 billion.

Anthem expects full-year revenue in the range of $86.5 billion to $87.5 billion.

Anthem shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

