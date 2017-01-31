On Our Radar

Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court

By Mike Murphy Markets MarketWatch Pulse

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court that has been empty since Justice Antonin Scalia's death almost a year ago. Gorsuch, 49, who sits on Denver's 10th Circuit Court, is a conservative said to be of the same ideological mold as Scalia, though with a more amiable temperament. The decision was announced during a prime-time event some compared to a reality show, with the final decision coming down between Gorsuch and Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh's 3rd Circuit. Gorsuch is likely to face stiff Democratic opposition in his Senate confirmation; some Democrats have already said they would flatly oppose whoever Trump picked.

