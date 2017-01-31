Sprint reports 3Q loss

Sprint Corp. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $479 million in its fiscal third quarter.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.55 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.26 billion.

Sprint shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

_____

Keywords: Sprint, Earnings Report