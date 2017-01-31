Electronic Arts Volatile Following Third-quarter Results

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. were volatile in Tuesday's extended session after the video game publisher behind such popular titles as Battlefield and FIFA 17 released its quarterly results. Electronic Arts reported its third-quarter loss narrowed to $1 million from $45 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, Electronic Arts broke even versus a loss of 14 cents in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $1.15 billion versus $1.07 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.64 a share and revenue of $1.48 billion. Shares swung in and out of negative territory after hours to slide 1.1%.
