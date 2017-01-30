Amazon Working With Lawmakers to Counter Trump's Immigration Order

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant is working with lawmakers and state officials to explore legal options to counter President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration .

In an email to staff Monday, Mr. Bezos said the company has reached out to members of Congress to explore legislative options. The company's public policy team in Washington, D.C., has also reached out to senior administration officials to make clear its opposition, Mr. Bezos wrote.

In one of the strongest signs of corporate disapproval of the order, Mr. Bezos said Amazon has prepared a declaration of support for a suit expected to be filed against the order by the Washington state Attorney General. "We are working on other legal options, as well," he added.

"To our employees in the U.S. and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon's resources are behind you," Mr. Bezos added.

Leaders from across the technology industry have criticized President Trump's temporary ban on foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, expressing concern about the immigration order's effect on their employees, with some executives saying the ban violated their personal and company principles.