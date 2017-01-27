Honeywell Sales Fall Short Of Estimates, Reaffirms 2017 Guidance

Honeywell International Inc. said Friday it had net income of $1.034 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $1.194 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding pension and other costs, the company had EPS of $1.74, matching the FactSet consensus. Sales edged up to $9.985 billion from $9.982 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $10.149 billion. Chief Operating Officer Darius Adamczyk said the company is sticking with its 2017 earnings guidance. Honeywell will host an investor day on March 1 in New York City. Shares were down 1.2% premarket, but have gained 22% in the last 12 months, matching the S&P 500's gains.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.