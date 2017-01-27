Colgate-Palmolive Misses On Fourth-quarter Revenue, Reports In-line Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive reported fourth-quarter net income Friday of $606 million, or 68 cents per share, compared to a loss of $458 million , or a loss of 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents, in line with the FactSet consensus of 75 cents. Sales were $3.72 billion, below the year-earlier number of $3.89 billion and below the FactSet consensus of $3.89 billion. The company expected earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat for the coming full year and low-single-digit in adjusted EPS. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have fallen 3.3% in the past three months, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 7.7%.
