AbbVie Inc. Reports Fourth-quarter Revenue Miss And Earnings Match

AbbVie Inc. reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss and earnings match Friday pre-market. Earnings for the latest quarter declined to $1.40 billion, or 85 cents per share, from $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings-per-share was $1.20, matching the FactSet consensus of $1.20. Revenue in the latest quarter rose to $6.80 billion from $6.40 billion in the year-earlier period, compared with the FactSet consensus of $6.91 billion. The company expects EPS of $4.55 to $4.65 for 2017 and adjusted EPS of $5.44 to $5.54. AbbVie shares, which were not active in pre-market trade Friday, have slumped 0.3% over the last three months, compared with a 7.7% rise in the S&P 500 .
