PayPal Shares Fall After Fourth-quarter Results, Downbeat Outlook

Shares of PayPal Holdings fell 4% after hours Thursday after the company reported in-line fourth-quarter results and a downbeat outlook. PayPal reported net income of $390 million, or 32 cents per share, up from $367 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, in line with the FactSet consensus of 42 cents. Revenue was $2.98 billion, up from $2.55 billion in the year-earlier period and in line with the FactSet consensus of $2.98 billion. PayPal said it expects revenue between $12.45 to $12.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.69 to $1.74 for the full year 2017. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected revenue of $12.62 billion. Shares of PayPal have fallen 2% in the past three months, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 7%.
