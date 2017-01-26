Mexican President Pena Nieto Cancels Meeting With Trump

Mexico's president said Thursday he has canceled a meeting scheduled for next week with President Donald Trump. President Enrique Pena Nieto's announcement comes a day after Trump signed an order to build a wall along the Mexican border. Trump has insisted Mexico will pay for the wall but Pena Nieto has never agreed to that. Earlier Thursday, Trump said on Twitter it would be better to cancel the meeting "if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall." The Mexican peso weakened 1.1% against the U.S. dollar after Pena Nieto's announcement.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.