WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 25 $19,913,019
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Jan. 25
|$19,950,603
|Operating balance Jan. 25
|$401,735
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$72,650
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$62,805
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|-$208,359
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$215,551
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$740,771
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$765,645
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$949,130
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$981,196
|Gold assets in Dec
|$11,041