Big Banks, Big Earnings: A Review of Q4

With earnings season in full swing, we now have a good sense for how the nation's biggest banks performed in the final months of 2016.

Continue Reading Below

As The Motley Fool's Michael Douglass and contributor John Maxfield discuss on this week's episode ofIndustry Focus: Financials, two of the nation's biggest banks had breakout quarters, while two more reported particularly dismal results. Listen in to hear why, as well as to learnthe one bank stock they think is best positioned to benefit going forward.

A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



This podcast was recorded on Jan. 23, 2017.

Michael Douglass:Welcome to Industry Focus, the podcast that dives into a different sector of the stock market every day. It'sMonday, Jan. 23, and we're talkingbig bank earnings. I'm your host, Michael Douglass -- Gaby Lapera has a cold -- and I'm joined on Skype by fool.com'sbanking expert, JohnMaxfield. John, it's good to be able to talk to you again on the podcast. It's been a little while.

John Maxfield: It has been way too long, Michael. What were wejust talking about before the show? Was it two years ago since we did this show together?

Douglass: [laughs] Something like that, it was scarily long ago. Fortunately, thepodcast has improved. I'm not sure I have. But listeners, listen, send us an email at industryfocus@fool.com if you think that, with me here,we sound reasonably good. Help me out here, give me a small ego boost.

Maxfield: Be kind,be kind to him!

Douglass: Yeah,please be kind! [laughs] All right,let's talk about bank earnings. Before we get into specific banks,let's talk about the big overall drivers. The first one, of course,trading revenue.

Maxfield: Yeah. This wasone of those quarters where a ton ofstuff happened in it. But,if there was one thing in particular thatimpacted bank stocks, it was the presidential election. The reason the presidential election impacted bank stocks -- or,one of the principal reasons -- was because it causedtrading revenues at these large universal banks, which are banks that have bothcommercial banking operations and investment banking operations to soar by double digits on a year-over-year basis. And the reasontrading revenue soared on a year-over-year basisas a result of the election was becauseinstitutional investors had to reposition theirportfolios in the wake of the electionbecause of the unexpected outcome. Anytime you haveinstitutional investors in the marketbuying and selling different types of securitiesbecause banks are market makers, i.e., the ones that are facilitating thosetransactions, and they earn commission on thosetransactions, they're going to make a lot more money. That's one of the principal reasonsit was such a good quarter for these big banks.

Douglass: Right. Certainly, bank stocks moved agreat deal after the election because of expectations of deregulation,and perhaps some expectations that things like trading revenue wouldimprove, but this is where we actually get to seesome of that fall through to the bottom line. It's like,trading revenue was actually boosted by quite a bit.

Maxfield: Yeah,that's a really good point,actually, Michael. If you look at the stock prices, they shot up 25% to 30%. Andthat was because of the expectation forreduced regulations and all these things that could happen under the newpresidential administration. But if you're talking aboutthe fundamentals of the bank, to your point,it was the trading revenues.

Douglass: Exactly. Let's also talking short-termand long-term interest rates. People always talk about interest rates like they're one thing,but there are two different main streams to talk about.

Maxfield: Yeah. If you think about banks, what are banks? The wayI like to simplify in my own head,because I have a pretty simple mind [laughs], is that a bank is reallynothing more than a retail type of operation, but instead of a bookstore that sells books, banks sell money. Andinterest rates are the price of money. I.e., when you get a loan,the bank is basically selling you that money to use for a time being. Theprice that you are paying for that is the interest rate on that. So,as interest rates go up,the price of money goes up. And as the price of money goes up, well, so do bank revenues. So,that is a really good thing. Buthere's the thing. The banks have been talking now for a few years,waiting for interest rates to come up,hoping for them to come up because profitabilityin the sector has been so hard. But,in the fourth quarter, when they did come up, the short-term ratesdidn't come up until December,when the Federal Reserve, the committee that setsmonetary policy,when they decided to increase interest rates,that didn't happen until December, so,a little bit more than two-thirds of the way through the quarter.

Long-terminterest rates, which are also are beneficial to banks, they shot upin the immediate wake of the election,just like bank stocks did. And they shot up,actually, by quite a bit, by90 basis points. If you talk about that on a percentage basis, that means 0.9%. Now,that doesn't seem like a lot. But if you look at all these banks,in their regulatory filings, put outinterest rate sensitivity analysis.AndBank of America (NYSE: BAC) said that, if short and long-term interest rates increase by 100 basis points, which is almost how much long-term rates shot up, it would earn $5.3 billion more over the following 12 months in net interest income. And net interest income is really high-margin revenue thatessentially just falls to the bottom line. Then, we factor in that a bank like Bank of America makes like $5 billion a quarter, then basically, just by interest rates increasing by 1% would basically give Bank of America a full 'nother quarter of earnings on top of what it's already earning. So, it is a really big thing. But, because they came up so late in the quarter, the banks really aren't going to see that benefit until this year. That's why, I think, investors can and should feel bullish about bank stocks at this point.

Douglass: Yeah. Certainly, those year-over-year comparisons look like they're going to lookpretty darn good for the rest of 2017. Of course,no one has a crystal ball and can predictthe future. But that's what things look like right now. But, aninteresting thing about interest rates -- andJohn, you and I were talking about this a bit before the show --earnings obviously improve asinterest rates go up, or they tend to, but book value will tend to go down. Why is that?

Maxfield: When you think about what a bank is, it's a highly leveraged investment fund. And in that fund, it holds twodifferent types of assets. I'm speaking very generally. One type of asset are loans. Theother type of assets are fixed income securities, things like a 10-year Treasury bill,mortgage-backed securities that are issued byFannie MaeandFreddie Mac,things like that. Well, asinterest rates come up,the value of the securities comes down,because those securities were issued under lower interest rates. So, as the new securities, which arebasically fungible -- a 10-yearTreasury issued in Decemberfor all intents and purposes isn't really different from a 10-yearTreasury issued in October,except for the fact that if the interest rates go up, investors are going to earn a lot more from those, so they're going to be willing to pay more for those securities that are issued in a higher interest rate environment. What happens then is that all those securities that were existing and on their portfolio, their prices go down.

So, what we saw in the fourth quarter was -- and this is a statistic that Dick Bove, a well-known bank analyst, publicized in a recent report, is that if you look at 18 of the biggest banks in the United States, the ones that have thus far reported their earnings, their cumulative book values have fallen by between $17 [billion] to $18 billion. Now,here's the interesting thing about that. You think thatthere's some give and take here, higher interest rates are good for the income statement but they're bad for the balance sheet. Buthere's what's so interesting about this. Because of where we are right now, andbecause the way the regulatory environment has unfolded over the last few years, banks have to hold so much capital that it makes them look less profitable. Because, the way that banks estimate profitability is through the return on equity calculation, where you have income divided by capital. If you have more capital, then your return on equity is going to go down. So, what has happened now is, as these banks have had to revalue their portfolios down, that is actually going to make them look even more profitable, because their return on equity is going to go up. So, there'sall these different moving pieces when you're talking about interest rates. Some are good, some are bad. But it looks to me like --and I think this is probably the consensus out there -- is that as a general rule, higherinterest rates are almost indisputably good for banks.

Douglass: Yeah. On balance, a net positive. John,I like to talk,and I know you do, sometimes, too. So, I'm going to go ahead and institute a 30-second rule. We're going to talk about three big banks and we're going to talk about each of them in 30 seconds. Sounds good?

Maxfield: That sounds great.

Douglass: OK,let's talk specifically Bank of America, go.

Maxfield: Awesome quarter. $4.3 billion in net incomeapplicable to common stockholders. 50% better than the fourth quarters in theaverage of the four quarters in the three preceding years. That's great. They are boosted by trading revenue in particular. Going forward, they're going to earn a lot more money, to the point we made about interest rates, $600 million more per quarter this year, if everything else stays equal. However, the one thing that remains out there for Bank of America is that it still needs to get its profitability up. But, it's going in the right direction.

Douglass: Cool. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM). And,I'll go ahead and insert here, wow, what a barnburner of a quarter for them.

Maxfield: [laughs] Yeah. Monster quarter. I mean,JPMorgan Chase earned $6.7 billion. Let me put this in perspective. If you look at earningsover the last 12 months of all the companies on the S&P 500, only one company in the United States earns more money, that'sApple. So, what we're seeing now is the true value of the franchise that CEO Jamie Dimon has built. He built it in large part during the financial crisis by buying a number of other banks for pennies on the dollar. We're really starting to see that value come to fruition.

Douglass: All right. Citigroup (NYSE: C)?

Maxfield: Citigroup had a really tough quarter. If you just look at its top-line revenue, it fell on a year-over-year basis. Anytime revenue falls on a year-over-year basis,that's not good, particularly when you consider thatCitigroup has substantial trading operations that also benefited from trading. So,the fact that they benefited from that, but everything else fell,was not a good sign. The one thing I would say about Citi thatshareholders should take note of is that the fourth quarter was the last time that it willseparately report the performance of Citi Holdings, which was the entity that it created after the financial crisis, and stuffed full of toxic non-core assets. So, it marks ademarcation point between Citiand the financial crisis that basically,going forward, it will be difficult to even tease out the impact of the financial crisis from Citi's financial statements any longer.

Douglass:Let's talk about Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), the fallen angel of the big bank stocks. Whathappened with these guys?

Maxfield: Wells Fargo had a really tough quarter. Like I was telling you, itkind of reminded me of my first semester in college. I still had a pretty goodsemester, but it was pretty messywhen you looked at all the details. In fact,my parents probably didn't know too much about that. [laughs] But,anyway, Wells Fargo hasstruggled in the quarter. We saw that scandal come out. And that really impacted its top and bottom lines.

Douglass: Yeah. Let's face it,reduced credit card and checkingaccount deposits, that's going to be a problem long-term. Andall of that work that they're having to do,trying to respond to everything that happened. Let'sgo ahead and take a step backfor those of our listeners who might not be familiar with what's going on with Wells Fargo over the last six months.

Maxfield: In September, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came out and revealed that Wells Fargo, employees in its branches, had been opening fake accounts for customers in order to boost Wells Fargo's cross-sell ratio, andon the individual basis,when you look at the bankers who were doing it, it was in order to meet their sales quotas, these really high sales quotas that they were obligated to meet in order to win bonuses and also to keep their jobs. So, that came out. And then,later in the month, the Office of the Comptroller Currency, which is the primary regulator for national banks, because of the scandal, it is now requiring Wells Fargo to seek regulatory approval for any changes in officers and directors. When you think about it, the company can't even hire or fire the main people anymore without the regulators weighing in on it. That's a pretty stiff penalty. Then, later in the quarter, in December, the Federal Reserve came in and said that Wells Fargo had messed up on this really important financial submission that all the big banks have to submit each year, and as a result of it being the only large bank in the United States to mess up on that, it can't expand internationally without regulatory approval, and also can't make acquisitions without regulatory approval. And then, the icing on the cake -- what a horrible cake it would be to eat -- is there are all these ongoing investigations into Wells Fargo. The one that we know for sure is going on is being run by the SEC, the Securities and Exchange Commission, that is looking into whether Wells Fargo retaliated against employees who tried to bring that sales scandal to light over the past few years as it was happening, and then when they did bring it to the attention of their supervisors, it is alleged by many, many employees and the media over the last few months that they were either fired, or facedsome sort of adverse employment actionas a result of bringing it to light.

Douglass: Yeah,just a multilayered cake of bad stuff going on. That's pretty much the Wells story in a nutshell. Let's widen back out. Goingforward over the next couple quarters,and the rest of 2017, even, what are the major things folks should be watching for across big banks?

Maxfield: The major things you're going to want to be watching are, I would say, you're going to want to watch, for sure, the direction of interest rates. When the Federal Reserve met in December, they raised interest rates, the short-term interest rates, the Fed Funds rate, by 25 basis points. But they also said, "Look, a pluralityof members on that committee thinks that they will raise interest rates three more times this year." Toput that in perspective,the Fed has only increased rates twicesince the financial crisis eight years ago. So, that would be a huge boost to banksif that were to come to fruition. The other thing to listen and watch for are thelanguage coming out of the presidential administrationabout what steps they're going to takeon the regulatory front, and whatimpacts that will have on banks. As I'm looking at it --and just today, Trump came out and said that they're going to decrease regulations, and I don't know how you'd quantify this, but by 75% -- well, if they do that in the bank industry, which is one of the most heavily regulated industries in the United States, banks are going to earn more revenue, they're going to have lower compliance costs, and their profitabilities are just going to soar.

Douglass: We're an investing podcast, so if you had to pick one of the big four we talked about today -- that'sBank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan --if you had to pick one right now as your favorite big bank stock, which would it be?

Maxfield: I would have to say --it's tempting to say that Citigroup is because the value of the stock is so low. But the problem with Citigroup is -- and we detailed this earlier in the show -- is that it's going to struggle going forward,particularly, to get back to the policy question,if the presidential administration goes ina protectionist direction,because Citigroup is such an internationally focused bank,that could really impact it. So,even though Citigroup is the cheapest,I don't think that's the direction that I would go in as an investor. Thedirection I would go in as an investorat this point is JPMorgan Chase. Again, tothe point we made earlier, because thevalue of that franchise ... as these interest rates come up,and assuming that they do, the value of thatfranchise is really going to come through. And it is now, as of the fourth quarter, the most profitable multitrillion dollar bank in the quarter. And going forward, I just don't see that trend abating at all.

Douglass: Good thing to end on. Always like to end on a high note. Well,listeners, that does it for this episode of Industry Focus. Ifyou have any questions, or you just want to reach out and say, "Hey," shoot us an email at industryfocus@fool.com, or tweet us @MFIndustryFocus.I can tell you, the reason that those of you who are listening from Friday and saying, "Wow,Michael seems to be on here a lot," Friday, we had gotten some listener questions on the Tech show --Dylan Lewis and I had been talking a lot about how we invested, and somebody wanted us to do an episodespecifically about how we thought about investing in stocks, and we were happy to oblige. So, drop us a note, shoot us a tweet. We love to hear from our listeners. If you'relooking for more of our stuff, of course, subscribe oniTunes or check out The Fool's family of shows at fool.com/podcasts. Be sure to leave us a review. It helps us make sure that we can get our message out to more people.

As always,people on the program may own companies discussed on the show,and The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against stocks mentioned, so don't buy or sell anything based solely on what you hear. ForJohn Maxfield, I'mMichael Douglass, thanks for listening and Fool on!

John Maxfield owns shares of Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Michael Douglass owns shares of AAPL. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends AAPL. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2018 $90 calls on AAPL and short January 2018 $95 calls on AAPL. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.