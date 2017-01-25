United Technologies meets 4Q profit forecasts

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The maker of elevators, jet engines and other products posted revenue of $14.66 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.06 billion, or $6.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.24 billion.

United Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $57.5 billion to $59 billion.

United Technologies shares have risen almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 2 percent. The stock has increased 31 percent in the last 12 months.

