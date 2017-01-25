On Our Radar

A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones

Markets Associated Press

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday. If it closes above that level, it will have reached its latest 1,000-point milestone two months after closing above 19,000. Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: Nov. 14, 1972

2,000: Jan. 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: Feb. 23, 1995

5,000: Nov. 21, 1995

6,000: Oct. 14, 1996

7,000: Feb. 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: Mar. 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: Oct. 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: Nov. 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: Dec. 23, 2014

19,000: Nov. 22, 2016

(asterisk)20,000: Jan. 25, 2017 (intraday)

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices