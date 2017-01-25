A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday. If it closes above that level, it will have reached its latest 1,000-point milestone two months after closing above 19,000. Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.
Continue Reading Below
1,000: Nov. 14, 1972
2,000: Jan. 8, 1987
3,000: April 17, 1991
4,000: Feb. 23, 1995
5,000: Nov. 21, 1995
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
6,000: Oct. 14, 1996
7,000: Feb. 13, 1997
8,000: July 16, 1997
9,000: April 6, 1998
10,000: Mar. 29, 1999
11,000: May 3, 1999
12,000: Oct. 19, 2006
13,000: April 25, 2007
14,000: July 19, 2007
15,000: May 7, 2013
16,000: Nov. 21, 2013
17,000: July 3, 2014
18,000: Dec. 23, 2014
19,000: Nov. 22, 2016
(asterisk)20,000: Jan. 25, 2017 (intraday)
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices