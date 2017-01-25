Gold Futures Settle At a Nearly Two-week Low

Gold futures fell Wednesday to settle at their lowest level in nearly two weeks as a rally in the U.S. stock market dulled investment demand for the precious metal. Major U.S. stock indexes traded in record territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing the 20,000 level for the first time. February gold fell $13, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,197.80 an ounce. That was the lowest finish for a most-active contract since Jan. 13, according to FactSet data.
