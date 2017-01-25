Dow's Run To 20K Took Biggest Boost From Goldman, Boeing And IBM Shares

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average's first-ever peek above 20,000 in intraday trade Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock has been the biggest contributor as the Dow achieved its latest 1,000-point milestone. The Dow is a price-weighted index, rather than market-value weighted like the S&P 500 , so the actual price changes of stocks influence the Dow rather than weighted-average percentage changes. Goldman's stock has run up $25.55 since Nov. 22, which added about 175 points to the Dow's price. The second-biggest contributor has been Boeing Co. shares , which have gained $18.33 to add about 126 points to the Dow. Next, the $15.06 gain in International Business Machines Corp.'s stock has contributed 103 points, while the $10.47 gain in Walt Disney Co.'s stock added 72 points. The biggest drag on the Dow since Nov. 22 has been Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s stock , which fell $3.13 to shave off about 21 points from the Dow.
