Apple sues Qualcomm in China over technology fees

Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.'s fees for technology used in smartphones.

A Beijing court says two suits filed by the iPhone maker accuse Qualcomm of abusing its control over essential technology to charge excessive licensing fees.

Most of Apple's iPhones are assembled in China by contractors.

Qualcomm said in a statement it had not seen Apple's complaint but defended its fees. The company said Apple was offered terms consistent with those accepted by more than 100 Chinese manufacturers.

Qualcomm agreed to change its licensing practices after Chinese regulators fined the company 6 billion yuan ($975 million) in 2015 on charges it abused its control over technology to charge excessive fees.