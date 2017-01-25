Actress And Comedienne Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Actress and comedienne Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, according to her spokesperson. The actress, who is best known for her role as Mary Richards on the long-running series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," had reportedly battled diabetes for many years. She had been hospitalized in Connecticut in "grave condition," according to media reports. Moore also starred in the Oscar-winning film "Ordinary People," directed by Robert Redford, for which she was awarded a Golden Globe.
