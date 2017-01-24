Why Energous Corporation Stock Tumbled Today

Continue Reading Below

Image source: Energous.

What happened

Shares of Energous Corporation(NASDAQ: WATT) were getting hammered today after the maker of wireless charging technology was downgraded by Oppenheimer. As of 12:43 p.m. EST, the stock was down 14.1%.

So what

The research firm lowered its rating on Energous from outperform to market perform and removed its $15 price target. Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz said that he was unable to remain bullish on the company until it begins shipping product, which he expects it to start doing in the second quarter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Above all, Uerkwitz expressed caution as the company is entering what he called the most "tenuous" months. Still, the note seem to be negative, only that the stock was fully valued until it successfully brings its product to market.

Now what

Shares of Energous had more than doubled last year as excitement for wireless charging grew, so Oppenheimer's downgrade, which seems to be partly based on valuation, seems justified. The sell-off may have been especially strong as Uerkwitz is one of just three analysts covering the stock.

Still, with wireless charging set to go mainstream, the stock has significant upside potential in the coming years. If Energous can successfully navigate the challenges ahead, including its product launch and Federal Communications Commission approval, the stock should easily overcome today's setback.

10 stocks we like better than Energous

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Energous wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



Jeremy Bowman has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.