U.S. Stocks Open Marginally Higher

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Tuesday after companies posted mixed quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 index gained three points, or 0.1%, to 2,268. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced nine points, or less than 0.1%, to 19,805. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 14 points, or 0.3%, to 5,567. Verizon Communications Inc. fell after the telecom's quarterly profit missed forecasts. Post-it Notes and Scotch tape maker 3M Co. fell despite quarterly profit topping estimates. Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson fell after releasing a soft outlook for the year. Travelers Cos. Inc. rose after posting better-than-expected results.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.