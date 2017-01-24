Trump Says He'll Reveal Supreme Court Nominee Next Week

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll reveal his nominee for Supreme Court sometime next week. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he has "a number of outstanding candidates" to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Trump floated several possibilities to replace Scalia even before defeating Hillary Clinton in November, and again after the election. Former President Barack Obama had nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland for the position, but his nomination expired on Jan. 3.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.