Trump Plans Immigration Crackdown This Week: Reports

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a number of executive orders this week cracking down on immigration. Among them are plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico, and orders to block immigrants from seven Middle Eastern and African countries. Immigration by most refugees would be temporarily suspended for months, Reuters reported Tuesday, until the vetting process can made tougher. Immigrants from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen would be blocked from getting visas, Reuters reported. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the wall announcement would come Wednesday, with more immigration restrictions coming later in the week. Both the border wall and a crackdown on Middle Eastern immigration would be consistent with promises Trump made during his presidential campaign.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.