'La La Land' Leads Oscar Nominations With 14

Romantic musical "La La Land" led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture.

It will contend with sci-fi movie "Arrival" with eight nods; family drama "Manchester by the Sea"; coming of age drama "Moonlight"; war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; "Hidden Figures," about the U.S. space program; African-American drama "Fences"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and Indian adoption drama "Lion" for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)