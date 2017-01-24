Ford Hires Ex-Apple Director To Build Up Its Brand

Ford Motor Co. said it has hired Musa Tariq as its chief brand officer, effective Jan. 30, as part of the automaker's expansion into becoming an auto and mobility company. Tariq was most recently at Apple Inc. as global marketing and communication director for retail. "As we grow our business, we're also expanding our focus on and investment in building and differentiating our iconic Ford brand, which is known, loved and trusted around the world," said Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields. The news comes on the day that auto company CEOs are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump. Ford's stock, which tacked on 0.3% in premarket trade, has edged up 1.4% over the past 12 months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 19%.
