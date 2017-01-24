On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 23 $19,912,028
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Jan. 23 $19,949,678
Operating balance Jan. 23 $399,002
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $72,650
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $62,805
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec -$208,359
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$215,551
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $740,771
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $765,645
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $949,130
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $981,196
Gold assets in Dec $11,041