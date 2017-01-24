DuPont Swings To Profit In Q4 And Beats Earnings Forecasts

Chemicals giant DuPont on Tuesday said it swung back into profit in the fourth quarter, with adjusted earnings beating analysts' forecasts for the period. Net profit for the quarter came in at $265 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a loss of $253 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year ago period. Revenue, however, slipped to $5.21 billion from $5.30 billion last year. Adjusted earnings were 51 cents a share, up from 27 cents in the fourth quarter last year. DuPont noted that its quarterly earnings in 2015 were weighed down by a significant restructuring cost. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $5.30 billion. Dupont shares were up 1.7% in thin premarket trade.
