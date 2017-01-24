DuPont beats 4Q profit forecasts

DuPont Co. (DD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period.

DuPont shares have fallen nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1 percent.

