CN Rail revenue rises two percent on higher freight volumes

A locomotive moves through the Canadian National (CN) railyards in Edmonton February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.

Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$1.02 billion ($775.02 million), or C$1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$941 million, C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$3.17 billion.

(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)