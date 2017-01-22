Ethics Group To Sue Trump, Claiming Constitutional Violations

A group of ethics experts and constitutional scholars plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday morning, claiming that Trump is breaking the law by allowing his hotels and other businesses to profit from foreign governments. Trump was pressed to divest his business holdings before he took office, but did not, instead passing day-to-day operations to his two adult sons. The group, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, claims that Trump is breaking the Constitution's foreign emoluments clause. "His Constitutional violations are immediate and serious, so we were forced to take legal action," said CREW in a statement late Sunday. CREW is not seeking monetary damages, but will ask a federal court to block Trump's businesses from accepting payments from foreign governments.
