Worrying About Retirement and Social Security? You're Not Alone

According to a recent survey by Transamerica, most workers think that the financial challenges they'll face in retirement will be harder to overcome than the challenges that prior generations faced. Do you agree?Read on to find out workers' top concerns about retirement and Social Security, and why they're so concerned.

Continue Reading Below

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: Holes in the safety net

Currently, Social Security is meeting its obligation to recipients by drawing down its trust fund. However, that trust fund will be depleted by 2034, and according to Social Security's trustees, that will result in an across-the-board 25% cut to benefits. Facing that grim reality, it's little wonder that roughly 55% of workers earning less than $100,000 and 62% of workers earning more than $100,000 want to see this program put on solid financial footing once and for all.

No. 2: Retirement savings are a big deal

High-income workers are most likely to say they're planning to rely heavily on retirement savings for retirement income, rather than Social Security. Overall, 44% of workers earning more than $100,000 annually believe that accounts such as 401(k) plans will be their primary source of retirement income. Additionally, 47% of Americans with college degrees and 44% of Americans with postgraduate degrees anticipate they'll lean heavily on savings in retirement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, retirement savings are likely to come up short for most. According to Vanguard, the average worker is only saving 6.8% of his or her income in defined contribution plans, including 401(k) plans, and the median balance of these accounts was just $26,405 coming into 2016.

No. 3: A long road ahead

Pessimism over financial security in retirement is widespread among American workers, with four out of five workers believing their generation faces steeper odds at achieving financial security than previous generations. Concern is especially high amongAmerican workers earning less than $50,000, many of whom are lagging behind in their retirement preparations. Nearly one in three American workers without a college degree says that they'll need to rely on Social Security for the lion's share of their retirement income, and as a result, these workers are more likely than any others to expect to have to continue working in retirement to make ends meet.

No. 4: Retirement fears abound

While nothing is scarier to workers than outliving their retirement savings, Social Security's demise and deteriorating health that requires long-term care are also common worries weighing on workers' minds.

Congress could sure up Social Security's future, but doing so could involve hard-to-swallow solutions, including reduced payouts or an increase to the age at which Americans can claim benefits.

Meanwhile, longer-living Americans are increasingly being diagnosed with delibating diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, that require significant daily care, and given that long-term carecan cost $3,600 per month or more according to Genworth,it's not surprising that workers are nervous -- especially since Medicare won't cover long-term care costs in most cases.

No. 5: Looking for answers

Overwhelmingly, American workers admit that their knowledge of retirement programs, such as Social Security, is limited. Only 18% of Americans report knowing "a great deal" about Social Security, and even fewer claim that they know a great deal about Medicare and Medicaid.

If you're among the majority of American workers who could end up missing out on valuable benefits associated with these programs because of a lack of knowledge or understanding ofhow to make the most of them,now's the perfect time to start educating yourself. After all, the more you know about retirement progams, the more likely you are to be able to enjoy a worry-free retirement.

The $15,834 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $15,834 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after.Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

Todd Campbell has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.