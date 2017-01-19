U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Investors Await The Inauguration

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday as investors awaited the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1% to 19,822k. If the blue-chip gauge finishes lower, it'll notch its fifth straight drop -- its longest losing streak since before the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. The S&P 500 index gained one points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,273. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,562. Netflix Inc. rose after the company late Wednesday reported blockbuster fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of Tesla Motors Inc. also rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight. The euro fell , helping to drive the dollar higher, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down a recent pickup in eurozone inflation.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.