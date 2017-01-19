On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Investors Await The Inauguration

By Joseph Adinolfi Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday as investors awaited the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1% to 19,822k. If the blue-chip gauge finishes lower, it'll notch its fifth straight drop -- its longest losing streak since before the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. The S&P 500 index gained one points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,273. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,562. Netflix Inc. rose after the company late Wednesday reported blockbuster fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of Tesla Motors Inc. also rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight. The euro fell , helping to drive the dollar higher, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down a recent pickup in eurozone inflation.

