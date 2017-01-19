Oil Rises From 1-Week Low Ahead of Inventory Data

U.S. oil on Thursday moved away from one-week lows touched the session before, with investors turning their attention to upcoming government data on U.S. inventories.

Sentiment in oil markets has been torn between expectations of a rebound in U.S. shale production and hopes that oversupply may be curbed by output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others.

The international benchmark for oil prices, Brent crude rose 46 cents, or 0.9 percent to $54.37 a barrel by 0723 GMT after closing down 2.8 percent in the last session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up 40 cents at $51.48 per barrel, having dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday at $50.91 a barrel.

"Some bargain hunters are happy to pick up oil at the bottom of the range," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.

"We are just watching for the next catalyst which could come from OPEC, non-OPEC, U.S. shale producers, rig count and, of course, inventories...But still the market appears to be very range bound."

The market is awaiting weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), due at 1600 GMT. It has been delayed by a day due to a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.04 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13. Analysts had expected a decrease of 342,000 barrels.

OPEC said producer cuts agreed late last year should help stabilize the oil market in 2017, with the exporter group's output slipping and non-members complying with their production pledges. But the organization also pointed to the possibly of a rebound in U.S. output amid higher oil prices.

OPEC, excluding Indonesia, pumped 33.085 million barrels per day last month, according to figures the body collects from secondary sources, down 221,000 bpd from November, it said in a report on Wednesday. The figures showed the biggest reduction came from Saudi Arabia.

"The IEA (International Energy Agency) said it expects higher oil prices to trigger a significant boost in U.S. shale output," ANZ said in a note.

"However, we still expect the global oil market to move into a significant deficit in the first half of 2017."

The dollar, which influences moves in greenback-priced commodities, kept broad gains against its major rivals, after rebounding sharply on Wednesday on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting U.S interest rates could be raised quickly this year.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sonali Paul)