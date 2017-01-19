European And U.S. Bond Yields Remain Higher After ECB Rate Decision

Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and European sovereign bonds remained higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate and bond-buying program unchanged. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 1.5 basis point to 2.444%, while the yield on the 10-year German bund, considered the European benchmark, rose 3.3 basis points to 0.389%. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond rose 3.5 basis points to 1.983%. The central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0%. The bank's 80 billion euro ($85 billion) a month bond buying program is set to expire at the end of March, after which the bank will buy $60 billion ($64 billion) a month.
