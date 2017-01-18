Oracle Sued In U.S. For Paying White Men More Than Minorities

Oracle Corp. was sued by the U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday for pay discrimination. Oracle "has a systemic practice of paying Caucasian male workers more than their counterparts in the same job title," particularly females, black and Asian employees, the government said. In a statement, Oracle said the complaint is meritless, "politically motivated" and based on "false allegations." A number of technology companies have faced criticism for their hiring practices in recent years, which has prompted many in the technology industry to reshape their diversity efforts, which has included hiring more women and minorities. Shares of Oracle traded flat around $39.10 on Wednesday. They've risen nearly 2% in the past three months and 15% in the past year. The S&P 500 , meanwhile, has risen 6% in the past three months and 21% in the past year.
