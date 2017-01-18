On Our Radar

Fact sheet: 2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore Premium FWD

BASE PRICE: $22,990 for base FWD; $24,365 for Preferred FWD; $25,565 for Sport Touring FWD; $25,865 for Preferred AWD; $26,865 for Preferred II FWD; $27,065 for Sport Touring AWD; $28,365 for Preferred II AWD; $29,065 for Essence FWD; $30,465 for Premium FWD.

PRICE AS TESTED: $35,220.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, subcompact sport utility vehicle.

ENGINE: 1.4-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, Ecotec four-cylinder with VVT.

MILEAGE: 27 (city), 33 (highway).

TOP SPEED: 123 mph.

LENGTH: 168.4 inches.

WHEELBASE: 100.6 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,237 pounds.

BUILT AT: South Korea.

OPTIONS: Experience Buick package (includes power moonroof, 18-inch, seven-spoke, chromed aluminum wheels, uplevel, 8-inch touchscreen with navigation) $1,940; 1.4-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with stop/start technology $995; White Frost tricoat exterior paint $995.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $925.