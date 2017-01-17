Qualcomm Shares Close 4% Lower On FTC Monopoly Complaint

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. closed down 4% Tuesday as the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the chipmaker for tactics to maintain a monopoly on chips used in cell phones and other consumer products. Qualcomm shares finished the day down at $64.19, and were up 0.3% in after-hours activity. In a statement, the FTC alleged Qualcomm "has used its dominant position as a supplier of certain baseband processors to impose onerous and anticompetitive supply and licensing terms on cell phone manufacturers and to weaken competitors."
