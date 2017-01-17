WATCH LIVE: UK Prime Minister Theresa May Outlines Brexit Plans

The Latest: In Davos, Trump adviser rebuts isolationism talk

  • From left, Senior Vice-President of Alphabet Ruth Porat, CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam, CEO of WPP Plc Sir Marin Sorrell, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Andrew N. Liveris attend a panel 'Size matters: The Future of Big Business' at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting 'World Economic Forum ' in Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

  • John Cryan, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, speaks during a panel session on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

  • CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Andrew N. Liveris gestures as he speaks during a panel 'Size matters: The Future of Big Business' at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting 'World Economic Forum ' in Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

DAVOS, Switzerland –  The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

An adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he received no prior "talking points" to bring up at the World Economic Forum, rebutting concerns in some areas about possible U.S. isolationism ahead.

Anthony Scaramucci, a financier and veteran of the well-heeled annual gathering in Davos, said Trump had told him: "'Go and do a good job,' That's what he always says, actually, 'go do a good job.'"

Speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on a golf-cart shuttle ride through snowy Alpine town, Scaramucci insisted that Trump will be engaged in foreign trade, but "free, fair trade ... he's not talking about isolationism."

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to later deliver the opening speech at Davos.

Asked whether he planned any meeting with the Chinese delegation, Scaramucci said: "We'll see."