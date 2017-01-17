Bill O'Reilly To Interview President Trump On Super Bowl Sunday

Fox News Channel said Tuesday that anchor Bill O'Reilly will interview incoming President Donald Trump on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, and will air the exchange during the Fox pregame show. The interview is slated to take place at the White House earlier that day, and to be broadcast at about 4 p.m. Eastern time, Fox said in a statement. It is expected to cover a range of topics, and further excerpts are set ti be broadcast on the Feb. 6 edition of "The O'Reilly Factor." Fox shares were last trading down 0.3% but are up about 15% in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained about 20%.
