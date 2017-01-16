How Did Wells Fargo's Stock Perform in 2016?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Last year was an unusually eventful one for banks. Between Brexit, plunging energy prices, the presidential election, and the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in December, bank stocks were all over the board.

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) weren't immune from the turmoil. As you can see in the annotated chart below, the California-based bank's stock fluctuated widely in 2016. Fortunately, after starting the year on a down note, Wells Fargo's stock eked out a 4% gain when all was said and done.

