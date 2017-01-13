U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Upbeat Bank Earnings

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Friday as investors were relieved by bank earnings results and economic data. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp earnings beat expectations, though Wells Fargo & Co earnings and revenues were lower than expected. Retail sales in the fourth quarter rose by 0.6%, while producer prices inched up by 0.3%. The main indexes were set to book weekly losses, however. The S&P 500 opened up 3.8 points, or 0.2%, at 2,274, hovering near all-time highs. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 10 points, or 0.2% higher at 5,557. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points or 0.2%, to 19,927.
