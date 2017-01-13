Kellogg Names Fareed Khan CFO, Effective Feb. 17

Kellogg Co. said Friday that Fareed Khan will join the company as chief financial officer, succeeding Ron Dissinger, who will stay with the company in 2017 to help with the transition. Dissinger announced his retirement in May 2016. Khan joins from U.S. Foods Holding Corp. where he was CFO from 2013 and aided with the company's IPO. Kellogg shares are unchanged in premarket trading, and up 1.4% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 20.1% for the last 12 months.
