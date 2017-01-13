Image source: Getty Images.

2017 is on track to be a huge year at the box office and will probably set new records for domestic and global ticket sales. With a slew of high-profile franchise releases on deck, Disney (NYSE: DIS) once again looks poised to dominate the box office, but Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Time Warner (NYSE: TWX), and Sony (NYSE: SNE) also have films releasing that are likely to wind up on the year's list of 10 highest-grossing films.

Click through the following presentation for a look at the films that will shape 2017's box-office run.

10 Movies Poised to Dominate the Box Office in 2017 from The Motley Fool

