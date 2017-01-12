Wendy's Adds Double Stack To 4 For $4 For Limited Time

Wendy's Co. said Thursday it has added the Double Stack burger to the 4 for $4 deal for a limited time at participating locations. The Double Stack is a cheeseburger with two hamburger patties. The deal will include the burger, chicken nuggets, small fries and a small drink. Other sandwich options include the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger and the Crispy Chicken BLT. Wendy's shares are unchanged in premarket trading, but are up 36.5% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is 17.4% for the past 12 months.
