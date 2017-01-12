U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Trump Offers Scant Policy Details

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as investors expressed their disappointment at the lack of policy details provided during President-elect Donald Trump's Wednesday press conference. The S&P 500 index shed 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,268, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 63 points, or 0.3%, to 19,893. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 23 points, or 0.4%, to 5,540. In corporate news, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shot higher after the company raised its earnings forecast. Meanwhile, investors focused on Delta Air Lines Inc. after the company posted quarterly earnings that matched forecasts and revenue that beat expectations.
