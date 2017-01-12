WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 11
|$19,914,002
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Jan. 11
|$19,951,756
|Operating balance Jan. 11
|$369,010
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$48,594
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$41,373
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|-$180,843
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$201,107
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$421,567
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$416,014
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$602,410
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$617,121
|Gold assets in Nov
|$11,041