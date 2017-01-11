Target Launching New Kids Line, Art Class

Target Corp. said Wednesday that it is launching a new kids line of apparel and accessories called Art Class. The brand will feature limited-edition capsule collections and other merchandise for both girls and boys. The first limited-edition line, The Class of 2017, was designed through a partnership with 10 children and includes 100 items like graphic tees and cut-off shorts. Art Class comes months after the launch of Target's other children's lines, Cat & Jack and Pillowfort. The retailer attributed back-to-school season strength to its kids business. Target shares are up 0.1% in Wednesday trading, but are down 1.3% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 18.1% for the past 12 months.
