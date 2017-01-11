Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress discloses donations

A pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is now reporting donations it never disclosed to the federal government last year.

Continue Reading Below

The amended filings by Making Maine Great Again say Bean donated $30,000, not $60,000 as the political action committee originally reported.

The PAC now says Diana Bean, who is believed to be Linda Bean's sister, contributed $15,000, with the rest coming from four previously undisclosed donors.

The Federal Election Commission says Bean made excessive contributions to the PAC, which was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year.

The group is taking steps to change its registration to a super PAC, allowing it to raise unlimited funds.

An anti-Trump group is calling for a boycott of L.L. Bean, but the retailer says Linda Bean's political activity doesn't reflect the company.