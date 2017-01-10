Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death

Dylann Roof was sentenced to death Tuesday in the mass shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina, church that left nine black worshippers dead in June 2015. The jury deliberated only three hours before reaching the unanimous verdict; he had previously been found guilty of the murders in December. During the trial, Roof, a 22-year-old white supremacist, expressed no remorse for the slayings. Roof defended himself during the sentencing phase of the trial, telling jurors he did so to prevent his lawyers from arguing he suffered from psychological problems. "I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed," he wrote in a jailhouse journal.
